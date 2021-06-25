Long Island man running 555 miles from Buffalo to NYC for Parkinson's research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man from Long Island is pushing his body to the limit, all for a good cause.

54-year-old Wai Law is running along the entire Empire State Trail, that begins in Buffalo. It's 555 miles long. The whole journey is expected to take about ten days! It will end at Battery Park in New York City.

He's raising money for the Thomas Hartman Center for Parkinson's Research at Stony Brook University. You can find a link to donate here.

He's going to be documenting the whole run on his charity run Facebook page.