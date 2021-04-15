Loki and Leiche join former Erie County Sheriff's deputy in retirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retiring Erie County Sheriff's Deputy is being honored for his 22 years of service, and during Thursday's ceremony, the deputy was joined by his crime-fighting partners, a couple local celebrities who also recently retired from the force.

"Obviously human partners are great but I think K9 partners and the bond you develop it's hard to explain but it's just fantastic," said Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Girdler. "I've had Loki about four years and then we actually got his biological sister about a year, or a year and a half after that so I've only been with her two and a half years."

"Loki is a K9 explosive detection dog as well as my partner so he protects me out on the street and also apprehends bad guys," Girdler said. "He's got about 11,000 followers [on Instagram]."

"I think a big jump from that was he had his picture with Ariana Grande so there's a lot of Ariana Grande fans that followed him after that," Girdler said.

"But then he's got a lot of Sabres fans a lot of people going to the games and Bills fans, and the Sabres actually put on their Instagram thanks for what we did for them, it was super nice of them," Girdler said. "He is kind of Insta famous."

"My other dog Leiche who's actually his biological sister, she's a cadaver dog, she has actually assisted in locating four bodies for different investigations, not only for us but for other agencies that have requested her," Girdler said. "They were taught in German initially, a lot of their basic commands are in German."

"And be it further resolved that this honorable body recognizes Mr. Girdler for his exceptional service and commitment to public to safety, and wishes him, Loki and Leiche a restful and enjoyable retirement," said Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick (D-City of Tonawanda)

"It feels weird. I actually just retired last week and I don't think it's quite sunk in yet," Girdler said. "It certainly feels different. Working with these guys is obviously the highlight of my career, so that coming to an end is a little sad. Although thanks to the legislator I do get to keep them, so I'm super excited about that. I could never leave if I couldn't take them with me."