LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The popular Transit Drive-In will soon be under new ownership.

7 News confirmed Friday, that Dipson Theatres is buying the legendary Lockport landmark.

Rick Cohen, the Drive-In's long-time owner, tells 7 News he is retiring and expects Dipson to fully takeover in June.

The Transit Drive-In was built in 1952 with the Cohen Family purchasing it in 1957. Rick tells us he has been working at the Drive-In since 1982 when he was 14.

We wish him all the best in retirement.