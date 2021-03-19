Lockport woman arrested on charges related to elder abuse investigation

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Karen Edwards was arrested on charges related to an elder abuse investigation in the Town of Lockport.

Edwards is charged with assault in the second degree, identity theft in the first degree and grand larceny in the third degree, according to the sheriff's office.

She is accused of fraudulently stealing money from the victim and in one incident physically assaulting the victim causing injury.

Edwards was remanded without bail to the Niagara County Jail. An order of protection was issued.