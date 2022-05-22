Watch
Lockport residents open their hearts in memory of Tops shooting victim

Volunteers collect donations on behalf of those impacted by massacre.
wkbw
Posted at 10:04 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 22:04:22-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Lockport Athletic Department honored Lockport native and retired Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter, Jr. on Saturday.

Salter is one of the ten people killed in last weekend's Tops shooting massacre.

Coaches, administrators and athletes collected donations to benefit Buffalo's east-side neighborhoods.

This took place outside of Lockport High School on Lincoln Avenue.

The Lions also collected household items and personal hygiene products, along with non-perishable food items, bottled water and diapers.

