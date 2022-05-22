Lockport residents open their hearts in memory of Tops shooting victim

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Lockport Athletic Department honored Lockport native and retired Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter, Jr. on Saturday.

Salter is one of the ten people killed in last weekend's Tops shooting massacre.

Coaches, administrators and athletes collected donations to benefit Buffalo's east-side neighborhoods.

This took place outside of Lockport High School on Lincoln Avenue.

The Lions also collected household items and personal hygiene products, along with non-perishable food items, bottled water and diapers.