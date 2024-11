LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lockport police are asking for your help locating a missing woman.

According to police, 52-year-old Kristine Adams was last seen just before 8 a.m. on Thursday and the circumstances regarding her disappearance are unknown.

Police described Adams as 5'3'' tall and about 105 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 439-6718 or (716) 433-7700.