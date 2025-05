LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Lockport are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night that left one man injured.

The shooting took place around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Washburn Street and South Street.

Authorities say a male victim was found and taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the police desk at 716-433-7700. You can also contact the confidential tip line at 716-439-6707.