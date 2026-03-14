Lockport police investigating fatal stabbing on Genesee Street

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lockport police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Genesee Street on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lockport Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stabbing just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of 263 Genesee Street and found a woman with what appeared to be a stab wound.

She was taken to Lockport Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Isaiah Williams. He is wanted for questioning in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department at 716-433-7700 or LPD Confidential Tip-Line at 716-439-6707.