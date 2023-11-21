Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lockport police investigating deadly shooting on Spaulding Street

lockport homicide .jpg
NC News Service
lockport homicide .jpg
Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 11:50:16-05

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lockport Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Spaulding Street on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to 166 Spaulding Street for the report of a man who had been shot, he was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Michael Hathaway.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact Det. Lieutenant Travis Mapes at (716) 439-6696 or the police tip line at (716) 439-6707.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!