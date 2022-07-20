Lockport Police Department to host recruitment event Saturday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lockport Police Department will host a recruitment event Saturday.
The event will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Lockport City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza in Lockport, and police said it will be open to anyone interested in taking the upcoming police civil service exam.
The following agencies have confirmed attendance:
- Lockport Police
- Town of Niagara Police
- Niagara Falls Police
- Monroe County Sheriff's Office
- Rochester Police
- SUNY UB Police
- NY Park Police
- NY ENCON Police
- Lockport Fire Department
- Twin City Ambulance