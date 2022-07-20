Watch Now
Lockport Police Department to host recruitment event Saturday

Eileen Buckley
Lockport Police Department.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 20, 2022
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lockport Police Department will host a recruitment event Saturday.

The event will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Lockport City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza in Lockport, and police said it will be open to anyone interested in taking the upcoming police civil service exam.

The following agencies have confirmed attendance:

  • Lockport Police
  • Town of Niagara Police
  • Niagara Falls Police
  • Monroe County Sheriff's Office
  • Rochester Police
  • SUNY UB Police
  • NY Park Police
  • NY ENCON Police
  • Lockport Fire Department
  • Twin City Ambulance
