Lockport police ask for public's help searching for missing 15-year-old

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Lockport Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, 15-year-old Hailey R. Bower was last seen leaving Lockport High School on Wednesday.

Bower is described as approximately 5'4" tall and 150 pounds. Police believe she does not have a cell phone with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lockport Police at (716) 433-7700 or the Lockport Police confidential line at (716) 439-6707.