Lockport man sentenced to prison in deadly stabbing in Niagara Falls in 2024

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly stabbing in Niagara Falls in 2024.
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Keith Hill was sentenced today by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek to 23 years to life in prison. Hill previously pleaded guilty to stabbing 34-year-old Tania Wilson to death in her Niagara Falls home on March 31, 2024.
“This despicable crime of domestic violence will forever scar the family of Tania Wilson, who mourn her loss. At least they won’t have to worry where the cowardly killer who took her life is for a very long time.”
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman