Lockport man sentenced to prison in deadly stabbing in Niagara Falls in 2024

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly stabbing in Niagara Falls in 2024.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Keith Hill was sentenced today by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek to 23 years to life in prison. Hill previously pleaded guilty to stabbing 34-year-old Tania Wilson to death in her Niagara Falls home on March 31, 2024.