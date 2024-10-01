Lockport man sentenced to prison for killing bicyclist in air gun shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man has been sentenced to prison for killing a bicyclist in an air gun shooting in Buffalo in 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Kenneth James was sentenced Monday afternoon in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of two to six years in prison.

The district attorney's office said on August 14, 2023, James recklessly caused the death of 38-year-old Joseph Dash by shooting him an air gun as Dash was riding a bicycle on Broadway near Krettner Street in Buffalo.

Dash died at the scene and the district attorney's office said an autopsy determined that he died from a pellet round shot to his chest.

James pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in March.