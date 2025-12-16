Lockport man sentenced to 40 years to life for shooting that killed one and injured another

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that 24-year-old Joshua Chandler of Lockport was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison in connection with a deadly shooting.

According to the DA, on July 2, 2023, Chandler shot and killed 27-year-old Rakeem Hamilton and seriously injured another person.

A jury convicted Chandler of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon earlier this year.

He was sentenced to 25 years to life for murder, 10 years for first-degree assault and five years for illegal gun possession. The judge ordered that all the sentences run consecutive to one another.