Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lockport man sentenced to 40 years to life for shooting that killed one and injured another

LOCKPORT.jpg
WKBW
LOCKPORT.jpg
Posted

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that 24-year-old Joshua Chandler of Lockport was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison in connection with a deadly shooting.

According to the DA, on July 2, 2023, Chandler shot and killed 27-year-old Rakeem Hamilton and seriously injured another person.

A jury convicted Chandler of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon earlier this year.

He was sentenced to 25 years to life for murder, 10 years for first-degree assault and five years for illegal gun possession. The judge ordered that all the sentences run consecutive to one another.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app