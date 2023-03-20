Lockport man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Monday that a Lockport man was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor by a person having a prior conviction for sexual abuse.

The defendant, 42-year-old Matthew Bald, was convicted in November 2011 of sexual abuse in the first degree, and sentenced to serve six months in prison and 10 years probation.

On Dec. 15, 2020, while still on probation, Bald possessed over 600 images of child pornography on a laptop computer. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors.

Bald was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison.