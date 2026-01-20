Lockport man sentenced to 10 years for distributing fentanyl that killed toddler

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office says 24-year-old Javonte Holloway has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed a toddler.

Holloway sold large quantities of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl throughout the Lockport area. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the substances were sold under a counterfeit form of hydrocodone known as "percs" or "M-30s."

Holloway regularly sold counterfeit pills to a couple in Lockport and on December 2, 2022, Lockport Police say they responded to an apartment and found the couple's child unresponsive. The young child was then taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital, where he later died.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says several straws and pills marked "M" and "30" were seized from the house and Holloway's house. Testing determined that the straws and pills contained fentanyl.