Lockport man sentenced for deadly crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office reports a Lockport man has been sentenced for a deadly crash.

According to the district attorney's office, 30-year-old Joshua Kalenda will serve the maximum term of between two and one-third and seven years for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

Kalenda plead guilty in July for the crash that happened on Campbell Boulevard in the Town of Pendleton in November 2020.

Prosecutors say Kalenda was under the influence of marijuana and opiates at the time of the crash.

Melissa Maras, from Williamsville, was killed in the crash.

