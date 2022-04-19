Lockport man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a Lockport man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

40-year-old Matthew Bald, who is a registered sex offender, faces a minimum of 10 years in prison following his guilty plea. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Bald pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor by a person having a prior conviction for sexual abuse, aggravated sexual abuse, or abusive sexual contact involving a minor or ward.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, Bald was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree and sentenced to serve six months in prison and 10 years probation in November 2011. In December 2020 Bald was still on probation and possessed more than 600 images of child pornography on a laptop computer.

Bald faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.