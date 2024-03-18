Watch Now
Lockport man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in connection to incident in August 2023

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 18, 2024
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Kenneth James of Lockport pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on August 14, 2023, James recklessly caused the death of 38-year-old Joseph Dash by shooting him an air gun as Dash was riding a bicycle on Broadway near Krettner Street.

Dash died at the scene and the district attorney's office said an autopsy determined that the victim died from a pellet round shot to his chest.

James is scheduled be sentenced on June 6 and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. The district attorney's office said prosecutors requested that James be remanded pending sentence, Judge Case continued his release on bail set at $250,000 cash or bond.

