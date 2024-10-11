Lockport man pleads guilty to killing his sister

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a Lockport man has pleaded guilty to killing his sister.

65-year-old David B. Fermoile pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the death of his sister, 68-year-old Diane Fermoile-McAvoy.

The incident occurred in June 2023. At the time, police said patrols responded to a residence on Windermere Road and located an unresponsive female on the floor with multiple head and facial injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no way to adequately express the devastation that this crime has had on the victim’s family. I do hope this plea will provide them some closure." - Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

The district attorney's office said Fermoile faces 20 years to life in State Prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 11.