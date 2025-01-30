Lockport man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge in connection to death of toddler

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man has pleaded guilty to a fentanyl charge in connection to the death of a toddler in 2022.

23-year-old Javonte Holloway pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Holloway sold large quantities of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl in the Lockport area and typically sold the substances in the form of counterfeit hydrocodone pills known as “percs” or “M-30s.” Between July and December 2022, Holloway regularly sold counterfeit pills to a Lockport couple who had a small child. In December 2022 police responded to an apartment and found the couple’s child unresponsive, the child was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, several straws with residue and four blue pills with markings “M” and “30,” were seized from a bedroom where the child was found unresponsive and testing determined that the straws and pills contained fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. In February 2023 law enforcement seized over two dozen round blue pills marked “M-30” from Holloway’s residence. They were tested and confirmed to contain fentanyl.

Holloway is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.