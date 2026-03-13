Lockport man employed as a babysitter accused of rape and sexual abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man who was employed as a babysitter in Middleport has been arrested and faces rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Luke Smeal of Lockport was arrested on Friday in connection with incidents that occurred in 2025. Investigators said Smeal was employed as a babysitter for a child in Middleport, where all the reported incidents occurred.

7 News has learned that the victim is a four-year-old child, and Smeal was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held for centralized arraignment part court.