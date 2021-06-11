Lockport man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the Town of Niagara on June 10.

Police say troopers responded to Grauer Road in the Town of Niagara around 9:15 a.m. June 10 and investigation revealed 29-year-old Nicholas R. Hager of Lockport was struck by a vehicle while blowing the grass off the roadway.

Hager was transported to ECMC via Mercy Flight with serious head trauma, police announced he died from his injuries Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation, no charges have been announced.