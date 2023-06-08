Lockport man charged with second-degree murder

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — David B. Fermoile, 64, of Lockport was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Wednesday.

According to Lockport police, patrols responded to a residence on Windermere Road and located an unresponsive female on the floor with multiple head and facial injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police located two other family members in the home. One individual was detained without incident and the other was located unharmed.

According to police, Fermoile is being held in Niagara County Correctional Facility without bail.