Lockport man arrested for masturbating in electronics department at Walmart

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man on parole is now accused of masturbating inside a Walmart.

New York State Police say 45-year-old Keith Dobucki was masturbating in the electronics department Monday at the store on South Transit Road in Lockport.

Authorities say Dubocki was using a display phone to view pornographic material while sitting in an electric scooter.

Dubocki is charged with Public Lewdness-Exposing Private Parts in Public, Public Display of Sexual Material and Disorderly Conduct.

Dubocki was given an appearance ticket and is expected in Lockport Town Court in August.