Lockport man arrested and charged with stalking and endangering the welfare of child

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced a Lockport man was arrested after an investigation into multiple complaints of a suspicious person in the Town of Lockport.

56-year-old, William H. Tilton Jr. was arrested on January 7 and charged with one count of stalking and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The sheriff's office said it is continuing to investigate the complaints of the suspicious activity and has identified pictures taken of two bedrooms believed to be in the Lockport area.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office

If you recognize or can identify the bedrooms pictured you're asked to contact Investigator Tyler Magliazzo or Captain Tracy Steen at 716-438-3327.

Tilton was also arrested in October 2024 in connection to other complaints of a suspicious person in the Town of Lockport. He was charged with one count of unlawful surveillance and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in that case.

7 News has chosen to publish Tilton's mugshot due to the nature of the case.