Lockport man arrested after road rage incident

WFTS
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 16, 2022
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State troopers arrested a Lockport man on Sunday on criminal possession of a weapon and assault charges.

33-year-old Anthony D. Pache allegedly got into a physical altercation with another driver regarding their vehicle operation on South Transit Road in Lockport.

Police say the incident between Pache and the victim escalated, and Pache attempted to stab the victim with a knife.

Pache was arrested and transported to the Niagara County jail and now awaits arraignment.

