Lockport man arrested after child arrives at hospital with fractured skull

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man was arrested Wednesday after a 5-month-old child arrived at a Buffalo hospital with a fractured skull in March.

On March 18, 2023, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a report of a 5-month-old child that arrived at Oishei Children's Hospital with a skull fracture.

After an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau, the defendant, 29-year-old Jordan D. Steiner, was arrested.

Steiner was charged with one count of assault in the 2nd degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He was later transported to the Niagara County Correctional Facility where he was held for arraignment in CAP court.

