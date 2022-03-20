Lockport man accused of DWI rescued from burning car by Niagara County Sheriff

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man accused of driving while intoxicated was rescued from a burning vehicle following a one-vehicle crash Sunday.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Upper Mountain and Shawnee Roads.

According to the sheriff's office, 24-year-old Aaron Judd was traveling north on Shawnee Road and failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle went airborne 30 feet over a ditch and into a tree before traveling approximately 200 yards before coming to a stop.

When deputies arrived the vehicle was on fire and Judd was trapped inside, the sheriff's office said deputies broke windows and pulled Judd from the vehicle.

You can watch body camera video of the rescue below.

Judd was evaluated by EMS personnel and taken to ECMC for treatment. He is accused of displaying multiple signs of intoxication and was charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Multiple other vehicle and traffic violations

He was given a future court date in the Town of Cambria.