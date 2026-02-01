Lockport house fire leaves $150,000 in damages, 7 displaced

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A house fire in Lockport early Sunday morning has left an estimated $150,000 in damages and seven people without homes.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on West Avenue just after 12 a.m. after receiving a call of a house fire with two people possibly inside.

Firefighters on the scene located the fire around a chimney on the second floor, with a majority of the fire contained in the attic. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire for more than four and a half hours.

All occupants, five adults and two children, were evacuated safely.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, tenants told fire crews that a circuit breaker tripped multiple times leading up to the fire.