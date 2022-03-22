Lockport father killed by suspected drunk driver in crash outside Rochester

PARMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A father from Lockport lost his life Sunday, at the hands of a suspected drunk driver.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland was killed when a driver, going the wrong way, crashed into his car on Route 104 in the Town of Parma.

A GoFundMe page, posted by a family friend, says Kneeland was returning from his son's swim meet when the crash occurred and that his family was in a second vehicle nearby.

The suspected drunk driver, identified by the Sheriff's Office as 32-year-old James E. Jacobs, is now charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and D.W.I.