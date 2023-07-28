Lockport father and daughter write children's book to inspire young readers to overcome

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A father-daughter duo has shared their strong bond through a children's book, hoping to inspire the next young reader to take on life's challenges in stride.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun sat down with the Lockport pair to learn more about this award-winning book!

"It was a bonus paper that I was doing creative writing at NCCC," John Constantin explained.

However, John Constantin said it became more than that.

Originally published it eight years ago, the book "The Journey With Dad" felt a bit premature for the two.

"This time, we took it down, got the files back. We spent all night working on the re-write and it came out so perfect," Constantin said.

Destiny Constantin explained, "The bond that Jasmine has with her dad represents the bond that I have with mine."

The two republished the book on Father's Day.

It has received the Golden Wizard Book Prize is the world's most prestigious children's book awards program that recognizes only the best childrens' literature.

"The book is about, you know how dads think they are a human GPS? Basically, it is where we are leaving out and we are going to my mom's house and we get lost because dads like to take the back roads to beat the lights and the traffic. Well, somehow we made a wrong turn," the father and co-author said.

Inquiring minds will have to read the book to find out if they make it home from "Night Castle County".

Inspired by his daughter, John said he saw his daughter go through depression after her rare bone disease progressed when she was 18.

She has been using a wheelchair for the last ten years.

"You can do anything you want. You have a new lease here. You have legs theoretically. You just have legs and you can run. Once I got done writing this, she looked at it and said, 'Hmm, we might have something.' So, she adds her twist," he added.

With her dad's encouragement, his daughter, destiny, who has a background in education, English and writing said there are three things she wants to accomplish with this book.

Destiny said, "I want to change the way society views people with disabilities. I want people with disabilities to believe in themselves and not give up. Family support means everything to me."

Those interested in getting their hands on The Journey With Dad can find a copy on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.