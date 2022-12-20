Lockport common council vote 4-3 to bring ambulance service back to city

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — After EMS workers and residents waited restlessly for over an hour, the city of Lockport's Common Council special meeting was called to order. All in attendance were waiting to find out if the City of Lockport would bring back their Ambulance Service in lieu if Twin City Ambulance stating they could not continue alone in the new year.

The resolution council members voted on Monday night was to allow Lockport's Fire Department to put two ambulances back on the roads.

In the 4-3 final count, the Lockport Ambulance Resolution was passed.

Deputy Corporate Council Jason Cafarella confirmed Alderman Beakman, Devine and Kantor voted "yes". While Alderwoman Barnnard and Pasceri voted "no". Alderwoman Fogle chose to abstain which members say translates to a "no" vote. Mayor Roman was the tie breaker in which she voted in favor of passing the resolution.

"I want to thank my colleagues because this was a very challenging decision," said Paul Beakman, Council President. "There were a lot of fiscal issues to talk about and in the end we did the right thing and we are going back into the ambulance business."

However, President of Twin City Ambulance Terrance Clark said they won't be completely disappearing.

"We've got a local hospital, we've got several volunteer fire companies so we'll definitely have a presence in the area," said Clark. "Essentially, the change is going to be we will not be the primary provider of ambulance service in the area moving forward."

