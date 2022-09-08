Lockport City School District searching for a new superintendent

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lockport City School District is inviting community members to public forums to advise in their search for a new Superintendent of Schools.

The district's Board of Education wants community members who are interested to provide input into the development of superintendent search priorities and characteristics.

The first session is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Lockport High School auditorium. Another session will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. in the Aaron Mossell Jr. High School auditorium.

A community survey will additionally be available on the Lockport Board of Education website for any public input. You can access the survey, here.

Any questions about the community meetings can be communicated with Superintendent Search Consultant, Dr. Clark Godshall at 716-731-6800 x 2201.