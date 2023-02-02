Lockport City School District announces new superintendent

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport City School District has appointed Dr. Mathis A. Calvin III as the next superintendent.

Dr. Calvin is the current superintendent of the Oswego City School District.

The Orleans- Niagara BOCES facilitated the search for the position following the retirement of Michelle Bradley back in September of 2021.

According to the school board president, Dr. Calvin was best suited for the position out of the 15 applicants.

His diverse educational background, leadership experiences, and commitment to overall higher standards will be an asset to our district. In addition, his collaborative leadership style and previous experiences will benefit all of our students, personnel, and parents. Leslie Tobin, Lockport School Board President

Dr. Calvin's appointment as superintendent takes effect on March 18, 2023. His contract with the district extends to June 30, 2026.