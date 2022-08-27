Lockhouse Distillery and Bar is reopening its doors for the first time since the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The door is open and the lights are on. For the first time in nearly two years, the Lockhouse Distillery and Bar is back open for business.

"Oh I've been waiting so long for this place to open back up," said Bobby Rabb, longtime Lockhouse patron. "Its always been one of my favorite spots."

Rabb told 7 news things at the Lockhouse are just as he remembered.

"Similar atmosphere, great people, very friendly staff," said Rabb. "Just a fun place to go."

Rob Carson, the general manager at Lockhouse, said there was a soft opening earlier this summer but the bar still needed more time to finish getting thing ready.

"A lot of businesses struggled after COVID," said Carson. "Some businesses did not open back up and we saw the effects of that just as much as anybody else. Immediately after, of course, we had maybe a little bit more time, but it feels really good."

Patrons told 7 News the atmosphere inside of the bar was great but the fact that Lockhouse is within walking distance to the Keybank Center is a great asset too.

"Just the perfect spot for me to go out before a game or an event, concert, anything like that," said Rabb. "Just a great place to meet friends, it's open, it's walkable to everything. It's just perfect."

Carson said he'd looking forward to seeing people back outside and having fun this Fall.

"We have ownership that saw this place from the beginning," said Carson. "To the highest mountain to the lowest of lows and lowest of valleys. At this rate, to be brought on to bring it back up, you know, it was in greatness before and we're trying to see that again. It feels really good."

It's a really good feeling that has been sparking even better memories in patrons. Even the good times that are a little hard to recall clearly.

"It was my friend Kaleigh's birthday, right," said Rabb. "Was it your birthday or Maddie's birthday? See I don't even remember it was that much fun."

Lockhouse Distillery and Bar is open Wednesday through Saturday - 4pm to Midnight.