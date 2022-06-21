Watch
Lockdown lifted at Niagara Falls City Hall after nearby shooting

police
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 11:52:38-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls City Hall went on lockdown for about 30 minutes after a shooting nearby Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Pine Avenue around 9 a.m. for the report of two people shooting at each other. Police said was later determined there was only one shooter, it appears a female shot at another female at that location, but no one was hurt.

Police said Niagara Falls City Hall was put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution around 9:15 a.m. and it was lifted around 9:44 a.m.

