Lockdown lifted at Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School, police recover BB gun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School was on lockdown for a period of time Thursday afternoon.

After the lockdown was lifted Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo provided an update to the media.

Rinaldo said a student reported to their parent that they saw an individual in the school bathroom with what appeared to be handgun. The parent contacted the school, the school contacted police and immediately went on lockdown.

Police and K9 units responded and a room-by-room search began to determine if there was handgun or any other type of weapon in the school. Rinaldo said a BB gun that appeared to be a replica of a Glock handgun was recovered from a classroom. There were nine students in the room and they are all being interviewed by police.

"I can tell you, I've been in law enforcement for 25 years, there is absolutely no difference between this gun and the gun that's on my hip," Rinaldo said. "This gun is labeled a Glock made in Austria and there is absolutely not any difference, there would be no way for even a trained law enforcement expert to tell that that's not a real handgun."

The weapon that caused the lockdown is this BB gun. Captain Rinaldo says it’s nearly identical to a very dangerous weapon. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/JewnXO8Hx8 — Lilia Wood (@liliaawood) July 22, 2021

According to Rinaldo the gun was found behind a file cabinet, he believes whoever had the gun put it there so they were not caught with it.

Rinaldo commended the student who reported the gun and the school for their actions in the incident. He said he knows the parents were concerned and the search took some time, but the program and policies worked to keep everyone safe.

According to Rinaldo he does not believe students go through security screening at the school, but once the school went on lockdown and students were brought out of the classrooms there were handheld metal detectors used.

The school is connected to the Buffalo Museum of Science. Officials from the museum say guests and day campers inside were free to move around but no one was allowed in or out of the building for a period of time.

You can watch the full police update below.