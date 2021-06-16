Locals needed for extra and featured extra roles in Hollywood independent feature film 'CABRINI'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local casting director Frank Rossi announced locals are needed for extra and featured extra roles in the Hollywood independent feature film 'CABRINI'.

The movie is set in in Five Points New York City circa 1889 and men, women and children that closely resemble residents and immigrants of Italy from that time period are needed. The adults needed are in the age range of 18-75 and children in the age range of 8-15.

All roles are paid and Rossi says there are many extra roles for those of other backgrounds as well. No prior experience is needed.

All casting will be done via email and website submission. Those interested should should submit their picture and contact information and age, if less than 18 years old, to extracastingcabrini@gmail.com or via the following website www.buffalofilmcasting.com

CABRINI is described in a press release as: