CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced its rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.

The service's rollout will begin in the town of Clarence, and will potentially expand to other parts of Erie and Niagara counties next year.

Internet service is already available in some parts of Clarence closer to Transit Road. Potential customers can find more information and check for an availability of services on the Niacom site, here.