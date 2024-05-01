Local youth sports organizations get CPR kits

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A partnership is helping keep young athletes safe in Western New York.

Wegmans is teaming up with the American Heart Association to distribute CPR kits to ten local youth sports organizations.

The event taking place this afternoon at the Wegmans store on Amherst Street in Buffalo.

Wegmans says its important to give everyone the opportunity to learn CPR.

"Kids can learn this, families can learn this, coaches can learn this," Michele Mehaffy, spokeperson for Wegmans said. "We just want to make sure everyone who is eligible to be trained on hands only CPR is able to."

Organizations getting these kits are from youth baseball, unified sports, soccer, rubgy, synchronized swimming, and New York State Parks.