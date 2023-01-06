Local mail company looks to "make Damar Hamlin smile" with deliveries of get-well cards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Founder of Smile Mail Inc, Ryan Alsop, started his company in 2021 after he realized his love for mail and sending mail when he was just a kid.

After millions witnessed the devastating cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Alsop saw a Facebook post where fans and well-wishers looked to send get-well cards to Hamlin.

And now, just days later, Alsop and Smile Mail Inc. will be receiving boxes of cards, including one next weekend, to send out to Damar Hamlin as he recovers from his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Alsop says the ultimate goal of the card delivery to Damar is to "make him smile." Alsop is shooting for 1000 cards to send to Damar and knows the goal will be reached: "We're gonna make it."

Those wishing to send mail to Damar can send mail to the following address:

Smile Mail Inc.: 3221 Southwestern Blvd. PMB 325, Orchard Park, N.Y.,14127

You can also drop mail off at the following locations:

Totally Buffalo Store at 3459 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Totally Buffalo Store at 3328 Sheridan Drive, Buffalo, N.Y.

Smile Mail Inc. at 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, N.Y. (only on Jan. 10, Jan. 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

