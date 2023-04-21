Local Veterans use curling to further bond as team, receive 'Vet Rockers' jackets as a surprise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Curling isn't what you might think of when you think of a healing activity, but that's exactly what it is.

While it can be incredibly calming, it is super competitive, especially for one group of Western New York Veterans. In October, the VA Western New York Healthcare System partnered with the Buffalo Curling Club to start their inaugural season as the BCC Vet Rockers.

VA Western NY Healthcare System

Veterans have benefited greatly from the social interaction and have already made long-lasting friendships on the ice. Through sharing stories and just being an emotional balance for each other, these new teammates have competed together, and that word, together, is the most important in this case.

The Vet Rockers have already competed in the 9th annual BCC open, where they finished runners-up to teams that even play in Canada.

Now that the curling season has come to a close after 19 successful weeks of hitting the ice, the Vet Rockers are already talking about how they want to continue the bond and hang out even more when it's all over.

"We've already been talking about it. Like, what are we going to do over the summer? We'll get everyone's numbers so we can get together. I hope it continues because I really enjoy spending time with everybody," Vet Rocker, Robert Krause said.