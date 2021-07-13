Local Veteran Turns 100

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winnie Clark is a local hero.

After serving her country and saving the lives of men and women who returned from the battlefield in WWII, Clark was celebrated as she turned 100 on Tuesday.

Hundreds of community members, family, fellow veterans, and even the West Seneca Town Supervisor gathered at the Eden Heights of West Seneca Assisted Living Facility.

Cars circled the parking lot, blasting their horns in appreciation. The noise of "Happy Birthday" sang by her friends and family was deafening.

However, the words of the Gary Dickson, the West Seneca Town Supervisor, rang louder than most: "Ms. Clark is a WWII navy veteran, who served in the navy medical corps, and cared for our wounded soldiers in the Pacific. We honor you as a veteran, a mother, and wish you a happy 100th birthday," he said.

Clark, however, was humble. She appreciated every word and every thought of gratitude - and despite hundreds showing up for her, she stayed humble.

"I feel wonderful ... I'm so happy. But it's not me, its the area," she said.

Nonetheless, the City of Good Neighbors made sure to honor one of their own.