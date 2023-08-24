Local UAW holds practice picket ahead of possible strike

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — United Auto Workers Union voted this week on whether to authorize a strike. This comes as the contract expiration date looms between the union and the big three automakers.

UAW Local 897 members held a practice picket Wednesday afternoon. So far there is overwhelming support for authorizing a strike against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler.

Workers are seeking better pay and benefits.

Dan Vicente, the Region 9 Director with UAW, said if workers go on strike — this could have a massive impact not only across the country but especially here in Western New York. He said just because it looks like this vote will pass doesn’t necessarily mean workers want to strike.

"None of us want to go on a strike it’s a scary place to be. We all have children. My four kids are in the building right now. It’s a terrifying place to be, but if we don’t fight now we’re not gonna have another opportunity to fight this for generations," Vicente said.

Vicente also said they are bargaining in good faith and negotiations are ongoing, but right now he’s hearing there are not a lot of positive movements when it comes to the financial side of things.

The union contract is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on September 14th. Should there be no agreement by then — Vicente said they’ll be making arrangements to go on strike the next day.