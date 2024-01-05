Local theater group asking for publics help after donations were stolen

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On December 27th, the Summer Theater Arts Group Experience (STAGE) held a winter concert for their community. No tickets were required to attend the performance, the group only asked people made winter garments or monetary donations.

Piles of donated hats, scarves and mittens were placed in Mary Jo Leslie's car to be dropped off at the Ken-Ton Family Support Center and WNY Home for the Holidays.

On New Year's Day, Leslie, the director and co-founder of STAGE, said her and her husband's vehicles were stolen from their drive way, along with the bag's filled with donations.

"I lost some personal stuff, but this thing really bothered me because everybody donated so many warm things," said Leslie.

Fortunately, the monetary donations are accounted for, but Leslie and the rest of STAGE hopes the public could help.

"We collected around 500 dollars this year and all of the missing gloves and hats. So, hopefully we can have those replenished to give back to the community," said Leslie.

With winter just beginning, Leslie hopes the public would be willing send over any gently used winter gear to these organization.

"Let's try to look forward and try to look past this bad thing happened and make something good come out of it by helping some people," she said.

If you or anyone you know would like to donate, you can contact the organizations below:

Ken-Ton Family Support Center

255 Myron Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217

(716) 874-8510

WNY Home for the Holidays

5165 Broadway #176 Depew, NY 14043

(716) 864-1130