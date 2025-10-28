Local tattoo shops impacted by Canadian tariffs, supplier stops shipment to U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For years, tattoo shops in Western New York relied on Eikon, a Canadian tattoo supply company. Eikon recently stopped shipping to the United States due to recent tariffs.

"Eikon was a main place to order for a long time," said Jeffrey Bagneschi, of North Star Tattoo. Bagneschi said the company was able to ship supplies to Western New York in under 24 hours.

WKBW Eikon Notice as of October 28, 2025

Bagneschi recently placed an order with another Canadian company and was charged a 40% tariff on the total order.

Shops like his have had to look at other options and avoid these tariffs from across the border.

Coronado Ink owner Christopher Coronado said supply prices have increased since COVID.

"We do get a lot of USA stuff, but a bulk of it is coming from China," said Coronado.

He and other owners are trying to make affordable purchases to continue quality work for their customers.

This week, President Donald Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on Canadian imports in response to an anti-tariff commercial that aired in Ontario. The White House has not announced when it would go into effect.