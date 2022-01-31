Watch
Local support for Ukraine on both sides of Niagara Falls

UN set to discuss situation Monday
Posted at 8:52 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 20:52:25-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Tensions between the U.S. and Russia remain high over the situation in Ukraine.

That's why about 100 people gathered at Terrapin Point in Niagara Falls on Sunday, to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

A similar rally was held on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls as well.

Some 100,000 Russian troops are at the Ukraine border, while the U.S. and its NATO allies decide on what to do about the threat of a Russian invasion.

The UN Security Council meets Monday to discuss Russia's aggression toward Ukraine and what to do about it.

