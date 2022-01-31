Local support for Ukraine on both sides of Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Tensions between the U.S. and Russia remain high over the situation in Ukraine.

That's why about 100 people gathered at Terrapin Point in Niagara Falls on Sunday, to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

A similar rally was held on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls as well.

Some 100,000 Russian troops are at the Ukraine border, while the U.S. and its NATO allies decide on what to do about the threat of a Russian invasion.

The UN Security Council meets Monday to discuss Russia's aggression toward Ukraine and what to do about it.