Local students discuss how Loan Forgiveness Plan could change their lives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mitch Suarez has always been fascinated by money and financial literacy.

"When it comes to anything with money or loans, I read everything about that. I need to know where my money is going because that's the most important thing. If you don't know where your money is going, you could get into trouble," Suarez said.

Suarez is a freshman at Canisius College, but he's already taken out student loans to help pay for his college expenses. Loans are a hot topic in the country right now, as the Supreme Court is preparing to decide whether or not to move forward with President Biden's Loan Forgiveness Plan.

"If this knocks off my debt, I know I can get the job I want. That's the whole point of getting the degree in the field you went to college for," Suarez said.

According to the US Department of Education, the average annual cost to attend Canisius after aid is $18,602, which is a lot lower than the average cost of a 4-year degree from a private college. That number sits at $32,825

"Let's say I graduate college with $250,000 of debt. When you graduate, you're thinking 'what's the fastest way I can knock off this debt?' Not 'Let me focus on my career and make these connections,'" Suarez said.

Suarez said his goal is to be debt free by 27. With the debt relief program, it would not only help him, but it could knock out all his remaining debt well before that.

