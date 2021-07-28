Local state parks, trails, historic sites to receive state funding for projects

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday state parks, historic sites and public lands partner organizations will receive funding for projects.

In the Western New York area the following projects will be completed:

Artpark & Company, Inc. ($50,000) - To create a comprehensive wayfinding system and incorporate public Wi-Fi along Artpark's pathways providing data access to a diverse demographic of Artpark visitors, and to serve as a functional necessity for the proposed interactive signage system and data collection.

Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System ($64,805) - To provide environmentally friendly, sustainable rehabilitation of the trail known as The Boulevard, which acts as a critical point of access for trail users and has been closed for the past two years due to logging.

Friends of Reinstein Nature Preserve ($6,510) -To provide permanent, durable trailside interpretive signs along the "History Trail," including new accessibility features and an audio tour.

Martin House Restoration Corporation ($13,500) - To retain a Curatorial Intern who will support the second phase of a comprehensive collections cataloging project that will strengthen the stewardship of the collections and make them more accessible.

Finger Lakes

